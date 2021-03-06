Luis Arthur Casado, 30, is now facing charges of manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death of 37-year-old Adam Amoia outside Dos Gatos on May 29.

A St. Johns County grand jury indicted a suspect in a deadly shooting outside a downtown St. Augustine bar one month after the incident.

Luis Arthur Casado, 30, is now facing charges of manslaughter with a firearm, a first-degree felony, as well as carrying a concealed firearm in a prohibited establishment, a second-degree misdemeanor, in the death of 37-year-old Adam Amoia on May 29 outside Dos Gatos.

Casado told officers he shot Amoia several times out of self-defense, according to a police report. He said the victim punched him in the face several times and broke his glasses.

According to an incident report, police responded around 1:51 a.m. near the intersection of Hypolita and Cordova Streets in reference to a person being shot in front of Dos Gatos.

The responding officer reported that when he arrived, he found Amoia laying face down on the southern sidewalk of Hypolita Street with blood coming from him.

Police say that witnesses identified the shooter as a man standing across the street wearing a black suit. He was later identified as Casado.

Casado was initially detained by police but released after he said the shooting was in self-defense. A 28-page police report listed the potential charges of murder and non-negligent manslaughter.

