State Attorney's Office releases videos of downtown St. Augustine bar shooting

WARNING: The descriptions in the story are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida State Attorney's Office released two videos relating to the deadly shooting outside of Dos Gatos bar in St. Augustine.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of May 29 just outside the bar located on Hypolita Street.

Two men, later identified as Adam Amoia and Luis Arthur Casado, began fighting. Casado later pulled a gun and shot Amoia, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

Casado was later indicted on manslaughter charges. He says the shooting was in self-defense. Casado told police that Amoia had punched him and broke his glasses prior to the shooting.

The surveillance video outside the bar's front door appears to show Casado, wearing a black suit, confronting Amoia, wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and baseball cap. Amoia appears to throw a punch toward Casado with another unidentified man wearing a red jersey and cap throwing a punch at Casado. The video appears to show Casado being hit at least five times by Amoia.

During the altercation, the video appears to show Casado reaching into his pocket to pull out a handgun. Then the video appears to show Casado shooting Amoia at close range. Blood can be seen on the street as Amoia and the others gathered around the area fled.

The video does not have any audio and it's unclear what led to the altercation.

The State's Attorney's Office released another surveillance video from a business across the street from Dos Gatos. The video does have audio, but it is difficult to determine who is speaking or if it even is picking up the audio from the altercation, as no gunshots can be heard.

While it is harder to make out what happened leading up to the shooting, the video does appear to show Casado pull the gun from his right pocket and fire at least three shots in rapid succession at Amoia.