Shooting leaves man dead in the street near Mixon Town, police say

A man was found shot dead in the middle of the street at Irene and Stockton Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Mixon Town, near the Riverside area, on Sunday night.

A man was found shot dead in the road at the intersection of Irene and Stockton Street around 4:45 p.m..

Officials said the victim was in his 40's.

The victim was on a motorcycle, leading investigators to believe this might have been a drive by shooting, with the suspect in another vehicle. At this time, officials do not have a description of the shooter or possible vehicle.

JSO officers have spoke with several witnesses at the scene. This is an active investigation.

If you have any information about the incident, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.