Jacksonville police: Woman shot up in car, left on roadway

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was listed in critical condition Sunday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a woman was shot up while she was in a car with another person around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Ribault Scenic Drive.

Police said the woman was shot several time and "preliminary investigation revealed, the victim and shooter may have been driving in a car when the shooting took place. The shooter then left the victim on the roadway and fled in a vehicle," a JSO news release states.