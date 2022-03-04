Police: Toddler dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Oakhill area

A 3-year-old boy shot himself in the head with a gun, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the incident was in the Oakleaf area.

A toddler was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Oakhill area of Jacksonville, on Sunday afternoon.

A 3-year-old boy is believed to have shot himself in the head with a gun, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident happened on Crimson Leaf Lane around 12:45 p.m..

Adults were present in the home at the time of the shooting, officials said. The initial investigation indicates no signs of foul play or criminal activity.