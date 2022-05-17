Clay County deputy accused of sexual battery of a 12-year-old girl enters plea of not guilty

This comes after a 12-year-old girl said he inappropriately touched her more than once. The sheriff's office arrested Deputy Paul Mauricio last month.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County Sheriff's deputy facing charges of sexual battery has entered a plea of not guilty during his arrangement Tuesday.

Mauricio was not in court Tuesday to enter the plea, but rather it was submitted by his attorney.

Deputies say on April 12, at 9:30 p.m., CCSO received a call about a sexual battery that day. Deputies met with a woman who said her daughter came into her bedroom crying and told her about inappropriate sexual contact from earlier that day, saying that it was not the first time it happened.

According to the arrest report, the victim said it happened "more times than she could remember."

During an interview with the alleged victim Wednesday morning, she detailed a pattern of sexual abuse incidents.

Investigators said Mauricio and the alleged victim know each other but did not disclose their relationship in order to protect the victim's identity.

The arrest report said Mauricio confessed to the allegations, and said that he had made a "big mistake."