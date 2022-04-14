x
Clay County Sheriff's Office to discuss arrest of one of its members

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning it would discuss details of the arrest of one of its members in a news conference at 10 a.m.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is announcing the arrest of one of its members Thursday morning.

Sheriff Michelle Cook will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. at the Clay County Jail in Green Cove Springs to discuss details surrounding the arrest, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The release did not specify what the person who was arrested is being charged with.

First Coast News will have a crew at the news conference. We will continue to update this developing story.

