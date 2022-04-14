Former Clay County deputy says he 'does not understand why he is the way he is' following sexual battery on child, deputies say

The arrest report states that the victim said Paul Mauricio had been touching her for a while, and she was coming forward because she was "tired of it".

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Disturbing new details have emerged in the arrest report of a Clay County Sheriff's deputy who is facing charges of sexual battery on a 12-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office arrested Deputy Paul Mauricio Thursday morning, Sheriff Michelle Cook announced in a news conference at the Clay County Jail in Green Cove Springs.

The arrest report suggests the abuse by Mauricio began when the victim was just 11-years-old.

On April 12, the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in reference to a sexual battery which had already occurred.

The arrest report says upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and the reporting party and conducted an interview.

The reporting party told deputies that the victim came into her bedroom crying hysterically. The victim stated, "you're the only one who loves me." When asked what was wrong, the victim reportedly stated, "I don't want to tell you. It's going to break your heart."

The arrest report states that the victim then told the reporting party that Mauricio had been touching her for a while, and she was coming forward because she was "tired of it" and wanted the abuse to stop.

The victim went on to describe being touched by the defendant both over and under the clothes with his hands and his privates. The victim stated this has occurred more times than she could remember; however, it was at least ten times.

Deputies say the victim also disclosed oral sex acts

The arrest report says that Mauricio was brought in for questioning and the allegations against him were explained. Deputies say initially, he denied the claims, but eventually stated he was victimized as a child and "did not understand why he is the way he is."

The arrest report says that Mauricio admitted to making a "big mistake" and did not know how to fix it.

He confessed to performing at least 12 sex acts on the child, the report says.

During his first appearance Thursday morning, prosecutors said one of the counts carries a possible life sentence and that Mauricio is not eligible for bond. Mauricio could be seen shaking his head when the prosecutor spoke.

The judge ordered no contact with Mauricio's alleged victim or any other minors.