Suspect in Jacksonville triple homicide charged with fourth murder, police say

Terrell Lewis, the suspect in a triple homicide and subsequent kidnapping, is being charged with a fourth murder that happened over a month earlier.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the man charged in a triple homicide in late April has also been charged with the murder of a fourth victim -- a woman he allegedly shot in the face.

Terrell Lewis, 37, had already been identified as the suspect in the April 29 slaying of three siblings, Jonisha, Jordan and Jumonica Williams. The siblings, identified to First Coast News by their cousin, were found at the River City Landing apartments in the Arlington area of Jacksonville.

Lewis has also been charged in the March 20 murder of a woman who he allegedly shot in the face multiple times, JSO said. That's more than a month before he allegedly took the lives of the Williams siblings.

The crime took place about a 20-minute drive from the triple homicide scene.

Officers responded to a scene at the 7100 block of Welland Road, and the victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. At the time the incident was reported to the public, the victim was still alive in "life-threatening but stable condition." JSO now says she was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

JSO said at the time that they had received multiple calls about the shooting before arriving on scene and there were witnesses, but they did not have any suspect information to share.

JSO did not reveal the identity of the victim in the March 20 incident.

An investigation later revealed the suspect to be Lewis. The press release by JSO says that a warrant for his arrest was obtained and he was arrested, but it did not say if Lewis was discovered to be the suspect before or after the triple homicide.

Lewis appeared in court Friday. There is a mandatory minimum of 25 years for each of the four counts, the judge said. At his last appearance, the judge ruled that he should not be granted bond.

He will appear for pre-trial in three weeks.

Triple homicide turned kidnapping

The cousin of the three siblings killed in the triple homicide said that Lewis was one of the two female sibling's boyfriend -- and her child's father. (Police did not confirm this information.)

A neighbor called 911 after reportedly hearing a fight and a loud noise. Police made entry and found the three victims.

An 8-year-old boy, confirmed as Lewis's son through court records, was at the scene of the murder. He was reported missing after the victims were discovered, triggering an Amber Alert.

The boy was found safe several hours later, police said.

A report released May 3 said that the boy spoke to the police, telling them "bad things happened" inside the apartment.

The boy reportedly told police that he was in the shower when he heard gunshots. The boy said Lewis then came into the shower and made him rush out of the home.

The boy told police he saw broken glass on the floor and someone lying on the ground, and Lewis told him that the victims had been "making jokes at him."