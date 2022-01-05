Report: Suspect in Jacksonville triple murder told 8-year-old the victims were 'making jokes at him'

A new report says the 8-year-old told police that "bad things happened" inside the home earlier in the day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report)

First Coast News is learning more about last week's triple murder and kidnapping in the Arlington area.

Terrell Lewis, 37, has been charged with three counts of murder for his alleged role in the slaying of three women inside an apartment. He was booked into the jail around 8:33 p.m. Friday. The judge denied Lewis bond. His next court date is set for May 23.

Earlier in the day, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that Terrell Lewis, 37, may have been in the company of an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing. The boy was found safe several hours later, police said.

A new report says the 8-year-old later told police that "bad things happened" inside the home earlier in the day. The boy reportedly told police that he was in the shower when he heard gunshots. The boy said Lewis then came into the shower and made him rush out of the home.

The boy told police he saw broken glass on the floor and someone lying on the ground.

The boy told police that Lewis told him that the victims had been "making jokes at him".

According to court documents, Lewis is the father of the 8-year-old boy. He has a history of domestic-related charges.

A family member confirmed to First Coast News that one of the victims in the triple homicide was the mother of the 8-year-old boy referenced above. This has not been confirmed by police.

The other victims were identified as her cousins, said a family member.

Officers were called to the River City Landing Apartments in the 2600 block of University Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m. to do a welfare check.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing a fight and loud noise, police said.