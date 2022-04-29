Man charged in connection to triple murder turned kidnapping in Jacksonville

Terrell Lewis, 37, was charged with three counts of murder. He was booked into the jail around 8:33 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville man allegedly at the center of a triple homicide turned kidnapping Friday has been booked into jail.

Earlier in the day, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that Terrell Lewis, 37, may have been in the company of an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing. The boy was found safe several hours later, police said.

Officers also found three people dead inside an apartment in the same area where the boy was initially reported missing.

According to court documents, Lewis is the father of the 8-year-old boy. He has a history of domestic-related charges.

A family member confirmed to First Coast News that one of the victims in the triple homicide was the mother of the 8-year-old boy referenced above. This has not been confirmed by police.

The other victims were identified as her cousins, said a family member.

Officers were called to the River City Landing Apartments in the 2600 block of University Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m. to do a welfare check.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing a fight and loud noise, police said.