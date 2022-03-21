Woman shot twice in face in Northwest Jacksonville in life-threatening condition, police say

When they arrived, officers found a woman in her early 20s with two gunshot wounds to her face.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is fighting for her life Monday morning after being shot in the face in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Multiple people called JSO to report a shooting in the 7000 block of Welland Rd. around 9 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, officers found a woman in her early 20s with two gunshot wounds to her face.

Officers provided medical aid to the woman until Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department Crews arrived on the scene and took the woman to the hospital in life-threatening but stable condition.

Police did not have any suspect information as of Monday morning. They were interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence from the scene, JSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.