Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Glynn County drive-by shooting

Jaden Darby, 18, has an active warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect who they say is wanted in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week in Glynn County.

On Wednesday, officers with the Glynn County Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the area of Atlantic Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a house and vehicle were struck by gunfire. With the assistance of the Glynn County School Police, two of the four suspects have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the main suspect, Jaden Darby, 18, is currently still at large in the Glynn County area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers are asking for any assistance in locating Darby, who now has an active warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jaden Darby is asked to call police at (912) 554-3645, Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333 or please contact Investigator Begnaud at (912) 554-7833.