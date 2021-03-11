Police search for shooter after road rage incident in East Arlington, people urged to shelter in place

Police say they believe the shooting was part of a road rage incident that led to a vehicle crash involving two cars.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man believed to have been involved in a road rage incident in the East Arlington area that led to a shooting and vehicle crash.

Police are advising people in the area of Merrill Road and I-295 to stay inside their homes as the search continues for the alleged shooter.

During a news briefing, Lt. McCormick with JSO said officers responded to a reported shooting on Merrill Road and I-295 around 5:06 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered a man who was shot at least one time.

That person was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK, police say.

Police said both vehicles were disabled as a result of the crash and that the alleged shooter fled the scene on foot.

JSO units and a police helicopter are searching the area for the suspect, who has been described by police as a man in his 20 or 30s.

Police say people should shelter in their homes as the shooter has already demonstrated he has some violent tendencies.

All westbound lanes of Merrill Road at I-295 are closed as a result of the incident.