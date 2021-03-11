Jacksonville violence prevention groups take to the streets to end gun violence

Jocori Jones was shot and killed near Kooker Park on Halloween night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can call it a march with a message or a plea for peace.

Wednesday night, family and friends of Jocori Jones gathered near Kooker Park where the 17-year-old was shot Halloween night.

He's the latest victim added to the list of Jacksonville homicides.

"I would love for this young man to be living, for his family to be happy and not grieving right now over the silliness," said Gale Williams.

She is the president of Southern Women Against Gun Violence. She took part in the demonstration not only for Jones, but for the parents who've had to bury their children.

"These kids have a future and they are just throwing it away. You kill somebody, you take away their future and then you destroy yours too," Williams told First Coast News.

Five other children under the age of 18 have been killed in Jacksonville this year, according to sheriff's office data.

Three of those cases, including Jones', have seen no arrests and Williams believes the shootings will continue until more people are willing to come forward about what they've seen and heard.

"I think it's out of fear that they don't come forward, but while they are still free they are still free to commit other murders and that's the scary part," she said.