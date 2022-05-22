Police search for suspect after shooting in Moncrief area

The victim's injuries were not life threatening, police said. The shooter may have targeted the victim.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the leg on Sunday night. The incident happened in the Moncrief area around 6 p.m..

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 5400 block of Moncrief Road where they found a man who had been shot in his arm. The shooter took off on foot in an unknown direction, officials said.

The victim's injuries were not life threatening, police said. The shooter is believed to have targeted the victim.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500.