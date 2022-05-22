Another bullying allegation at Oceanway Middle School

The last bullying incident a parent told First Coast News was less than a week ago.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ameillia Preston says her daughter Amerria has been getting bullied for the past month and a half at Oceanway Middle School.

“They have said they we’re going to put no contact orders in place which are a joke because two days later nothing happened because the child was on the same bus. They said they were going to have mediation which obviously hasn’t happened, they just don’t care," said Preston.

Preston believes the bullying started over boy drama but now things are getting out of control.

Preston’s daughter says she wrote multiple statements to the school, after each bullying incident she encountered.

“I don’t feel safe at their school anymore. They are like not helping the situation. They are letting it go," said Amerria.

Preston says she took it into her own hands to make sure her daughter feels safe at the school by putting a restraining order on her daughters bully last week.

“That to me is sad that the school has the same evidence that the court does and the court, I mean right away, said yes here’s your restraining order. It's okay to protect her," said Preston.

First Coast News reached out to Duval County Public Schools who said they will be in contact with Preston.

Duval Schools says they take all reports of bullying seriously and encourage students and families to report any concerns they may have.