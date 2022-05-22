Area of disorganized showers develops over Gulf of Mexico

Conditions are not favorable for this low-pressure area to further develop before it moves inland and will not have an impact on us here at home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the North Central Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of development over the next two days. Per the most recent advisory, the area only has a 10% chance of development.

Conditions are not favorable for this low-pressure area to further develop before it moves inland and will not have an impact on us here at home.