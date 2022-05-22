Area of disorganized showers develops over Gulf of Mexico

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the North Central Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of development over the next two days. Per the most recent advisory, the area only has a 10% chance of development.
Conditions are not favorable for this low-pressure area to further develop before it moves inland and will not have an impact on us here at home.
Regardless of development, areas from Southeastern Louisiana to the Western Florida Panhandle can expect increased rainfall and gusty winds over the next few days.