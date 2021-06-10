Police looking for man wearing reflective vest possibly involved in Arlington shooting

The man said the shooter left the scene on foot last seen going north on University Club Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man expected to be OK following a shooting in the Arlington area on Wednesday evening.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 6000 block Ft. Caroline Road in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult man with a single gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a hospital nearby for treatment and is expected to be OK.

The man who was shot told JSO that he was beside a closed business when a guy approached him and shot at him multiple times.

The man said the shooter left the scene on foot last seen going north on University Club Boulevard.

The shooter was described as a heavier set man who was wearing a green and orange reflective vest.

Right now, it's not clear if the shooter and victim know each other.