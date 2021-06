There's a large police presence in the area and officers have a portion of the apartment complex blocked off.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a reported shooting at the Townsend Apartment Homes in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

There's a large police presence in the area and officers have a portion of the apartment complex blocked off.

JSO has not released any additional details on the incident.