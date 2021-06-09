Teen boy dead after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

Witnesses at the scene reported several people running from the area immediately after the shooting. JSO is still looking for them.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are looking for suspects after a teenage boy was gunned down on the Westside Tuesday evening.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at approximately 8:30 p.m. dispatch was notified about a shooting in the 2800 block of West Beaver Street.

Officers responded and located a teenage boy, approximately 16 to 18 years of age, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by members of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

The Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and responded to assist with the investigation.

The initial JSO investigation revealed an altercation occurred at that location and escalated resulting in gunfire and the teen getting shot.

A search of the area was conducted with the assistance of the JSO Air Unit and K-9 Unit in an attempt to locate the fleeing individuals but there were not found, JSO says.