Man injured after being shot in the leg in Beachwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound Wednesday night in Jacksonville's Beachwood area.

The shooting happened at about 8:22 p.m. in the 11300 block of Beach Boulevard near St. Johns Bluff Road South, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers found the victim in the McDonald's parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg, police said. First responders took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police do not have any information on possible suspects, however, investigators believe the shooting is isolated with no further threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.