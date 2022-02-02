UNF student suspect in three sexual battery cases

Mateo Borda Boyanovitch, 21, was arrested Friday on charges of sexual battery in connection with two incidents in September 2021 and one in August 2020

A University of North Florida student previously charged with making threats to shoot up campus is a suspect in three separate sexual battery cases, according to police and court records.

Mateo Borda Boyanovitch, 21, was arrested Friday on charges of sexual battery in connection with two incidents in September 2021 and one in August 2020, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police reports do not indicate where the incidents occurred or if they are alleged to involve other UNF students.

Court records show investigators sought a DNA sample from Boyanovitch on Feb. 23 following his arrest on charges of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

He pleaded not guilty to the mass shooting charge. He has not yet been arraigned on the sexual battery charges.

First Coast News has reached out to the State Attorneys’ Office and to Boyanovitch’s attorney for more information.

According to his LinkedIn page, Boyanovitch is a senior at University of North Florida, a founding member of the International Assembly Board and vice president of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. First Coast News has reached out to UNF for comment.

According to JSO, in the February incident, officers were “notified by the UNF Police Department regarding posts on the social media site Yik Yak, threatening to conduct a mass shooting on the UNF green.” According to the report, students found a post stating, “I’m going to shoot up the Green tomorrow, starting with Theta Chi.” Another comment posted later said, “Not a threat, a warning.”