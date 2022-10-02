Nassau County Christian school teacher charged with having sexual relationship with student

Nassau County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Caitlin Crum, a teacher at Calvary Christian Academy in Middleburg, on charges of sexual battery of a child.

A Nassau County teacher is facing charges after police say she had a sexual relationship with one of her students.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Caitlin Crum, a teacher at Calvary Christian Academy in Middleburg, on Wednesday. She is charged with sexual battery on a victim over age 12, according to an arrest report.

The investigation began in November, when the alleged victim confessed to having a relationship that became sexual with Crum. The victim was interviewed by First Coast Child Protection Team, the report says, and told investigators they met Crum when she would deliver pizzas on Fridays to the school.

Crum then became a substitute teacher and then a full-time English teacher at the school, the report says, and taught the victim 9th grade English. The victim told investigators that Crum would travel to meet at one of the victim's relatives homes in Nassau County, and that during the visits, there were multiple sexual encounters between them, according to the report.

The report says Crum used the victim's cellphone to record a video of one sexual encounter. The video was later recovered from the victim's cellphone, the report says.