Trial date scheduled for man accused of murdering pregnant niece, sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County judge set a murder trial date for Johnathan Quiles on Wednesday morning.

Quiles is charged with first-degree murder in his pregnant teenage niece Iyana Sawyer's death as well as the death of her unborn baby, whom Quiles is believed to have fathered.

He is also charged with sexual battery against a different female relative.

Quiles' first-degree murder trial will begin on December 5, 2022. Additionally, his sexual battery case trial is set for June 27, 2022.

According to supplemental police reports obtained by First Coast News, Quiles confessed to shooting Iyana in the chest in a phone call to his brother.

Quiles told his brother that he dumped the body in a large dumpster that was picked up from the property of his place of employment, Ace Pick-A-Part on North Main Street, that same day, according to the report.

Witnesses told detectives that Iyana said Quiles was the father of her baby.

The teen was last seen leaving Terry Parker High School in December of 2018 and is believed to be dead, although her body was never found.

The day she left school, Iyana reportedly said Quiles had promised he would take care of her and help deliver the baby, when the time came.

Quiles has pleaded not guilty.