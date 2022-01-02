Suspect arrested after threat made to UNF on social media

A joint effort between the University Police Department, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the FBI led to the suspect's arrest, an update on UNF's website said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a threat on social media led to an increased police presence on the campus of the University of North Florida Tuesday, the person responsible has now been identified and arrested, according to UNF.

The UNF Police Department has been investigating the threat posted on social media since early Tuesday morning. A joint effort between the University Police Department, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the FBI led to the suspect's arrest, an update on UNF's website said Tuesday just before noon.

"Through the investigative process, it has been determined that there is no threat to the UNF community, and that this incident was not related to recent threats made at other universities," the update says.

While UNF increased its police presence Tuesday morning, classes were not canceled and university offices remain open.

The threats made at other universities referenced on UNF's website include one at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville. Classes there were canceled Tuesday, with a bomb threat under investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The threat to EWU comes one day after at least a half-dozen other HBCUs across the country also received bomb threats, including Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach.

Other historically Black colleges and universities threatened Monday include Albany State University in Georgia, Bowie State University in Maryland and Howard University in Washington, D.C.