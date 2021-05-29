x
1 dead in shooting outside downtown St. Augustine bar

The shooting happened at about 1:50 a.m. outside of Dos Gatos Bar on Hypolita Street, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — One person is dead after an early Saturday morning shooting in downtown St. Augustine.

The shooting happened at about 1:50 a.m. outside of Dos Gatos bar on Hypolita Street, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

Two men began fighting outside of the bar, when one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other multiple times, the SAPD said. The victim died at the scene.

Police have a person of interest in custody, the SAPD said.

Both men are locals, police said.

The cause of the fight is not known at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

