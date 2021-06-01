Man claiming self-defense released from custody after fatal shooting at St. Augustine bar

Police confirmed to First Coast News that the victim in the incident was Adam Amoia. It happened in the parking lot of Dos Gatos in St. Augustine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A man has been released from custody after killing a man in downtown St. Augustine in what he claims was self-defense.

The shooting happened last Saturday around 1:50 a.m. outside of Dos Gatos bar on Hypolita Street, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

Police confirmed to First Coast News that the victim in the incident was Adam Amoia.

Luis Casado, 30, was detained by police but released after he said the shooting was in self-defense. No charges have been filed.

According to an incident report, police responded around 1:51 a.m. near the intersection of Hypolita and Cordova Streets in reference to a person being shot in front of Dos Gatos.

The responding officer reported that when he arrived, he found Amoia laying face down on the southern sidewalk of Hypolita Street with blood coming from him.

Police say that witnesses identified the shooter as a man standing across the street wearing a black suit. He was later identified as Casado.

When the officer approached him, he reportedly said "that guy punched me three or four times" and handed the officer a pair of eyeglasses that had the arms bent.

Casado told police that the gun was in his right front pocket of his pants and that the shooting was in self-defense.

Later on, at the police station, SAPD said Casado described Amoia coming up and punching him "three or four times in the face" and that was when he shot the gun.

The St. Augustine Record reports that Amoia helped run several restaurants owned by his aunt and uncle including Georgie's Diner, Athena's and the Café Alcazar within the Lightner Museum.

His friends recently came together for a candlelight vigil outside Dos Gatos. Attendees reportedly included a bride and groom at whose wedding Amoia was supposed to have served as a groomsman.