Man shot in the arm overnight on Jacksonville's Northside

The shooting happened at around 1:50 a.m. in the 8600 block of Lem Turner Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning on Jacksonville's Northside.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, police responded to a shooting call in the 8600 block of Lem Turner Road at about 1:50 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 60s with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

First responders took the man to the hospital for treatement of his wound.

Police say they do not have any suspects at this time.