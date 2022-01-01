x
Crime

Man shot in the arm overnight on Jacksonville's Northside

The shooting happened at around 1:50 a.m. in the 8600 block of Lem Turner Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning on Jacksonville's Northside.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, police responded to a shooting call in the 8600 block of Lem Turner Road at about 1:50 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 60s with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

First responders took the man to the hospital for treatement of his wound.

Police say they do not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. 

