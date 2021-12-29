JSO: Man found with gunshot wound in the head in Grand Park area

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of West 25th Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man has life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says he was shot in the head Tuesday night in the Grand Park area.

According to JSO, officers responded to a gunshots call in the 2500 block of West 25th Street at about 9:10 p.m. While responding, the call was upgraded to a person shot call.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the head, JSO said. First responders took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.