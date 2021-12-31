JSO: 1 hurt after shooting in Brentwood

Officers say the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Silver Street around 1 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after shooting in the Brentwood area Friday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.