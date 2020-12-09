Man dies after being shot multiple times in Jacksonville

JSO said they got several 911 calls around 4 p.m. in reference to a person shot in the 2000 block of Lambert Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died from multiple gunshot wounds east of the Urban Core area of Jacksonville Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When police arrived, they found an unidentified man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.