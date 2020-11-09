Man arrives at Jacksonville hospital with gunshot wound, no arrests made

They say the man is not cooperating with police.

A man isn't talking to police after he arrived at a Jacksonville hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said around 9:15 p.m., police were called to a hospital after the man was dropped off seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body.

In an earlier media alert, JSO said the incident happened in the 7400 block of Melvin Road, but later said the location of the shooting isn't known at this time.

There is also no suspect information. No arrests have been made.

JSO's violent crimes unit is taking over the investigation to determine exactly what happened and where.