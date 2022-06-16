Jacksonville man fighting for his life after being shot in the head in Lackawanna area Thursday

Police say the alleged shooting happened in the 3000 block Dignan Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life after having been shot in the head in the Lackawanna area Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they were dispatched to the 3000 block Dignan Street around 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers say they found man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was rushed to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time,