Corrine Brown associate accused of identity theft releases statement

Siottis Jackson, 34, turned himself in on Friday after being accused of using identity theft to obtain fraudulent loans, asks public to "reserve judgement."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 34-year-old associate of ex-Congresswoman Corrine Brown who had been accused of identity-theft has issued a statement.

Siottis Jackson, 34, is a political activist known locally for his work with "Souls to Polls."

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office news release, Jackson had been accused of "using other individual’s personal information, without their expressed permission or consent, to obtain fraudulent bank loans in excess of $100,000."

In his statement, Jackson said "the active warrant was cleared Friday" and he "returned home to family and friends."

Jackson's statement continued, “I would like to ask the public for three things. First, please continue to support the entities, candidates, initiatives, elected officials, activities, family or friends related/connected to me. This situation has absolutely NOTHING to do with anyone I am connected with and I ask the public to treat it as such. I ask that the public not allow this matter to negatively reflect on others. There is much work to do and those who I was connected with will continue to do the work our community needs.”

Read the full statement below:

A previous story from First Coast News on Friday reported that according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Jackson turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Jackson’s bond was set at $50,003, according to a report.

Jackson is known locally for heading up events like “Souls to the Polls” and working on the campaigns of both Representative Angela Nixon and former Representative Corrine Brown.

Jackson had an active warrant, according to JSO, for the criminal use of personal information (identity theft).



Police said Jackson was aware there was a warrant out for his arrest, and was "actively avoiding law enforcement."

Jackson has been politically active, helping to coordinate Souls to the Polls voter initiatives. He was one of a handful of people with Corrine Brown at a Norwood Avenue barbecue restaurant when she was served with a subpoena, ahead of her 2016 criminal indictment for conspiracy and fraud. He identifies himself on LinkedIn as Chief Program & Operating Officer of The First Coast Leadership Foundation, a nonprofit, but his bio has been removed from the foundation's website.

Jackson has had legal troubles in the past, including in when then Congresswoman Brown paid to fly him to Washington, D.C. for a political event, in violation of the terms of his felony probation at that time.