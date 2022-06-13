Police activity confirmed at Arlington apartment complex Monday night

An eyewitness called First Coast News to report that she had heard a man banging on apartments and calling for help around 11:15 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heavy police presence was confirmed at the Shore House Apartment complex in Arlington Monday night.

The apartments are located on 401 Century 21 Drive.

An eyewitness called First Coast News to report that she had heard a man banging on apartments and calling for help around 11:15 p.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that officers were on the scene there, but no further information was released.