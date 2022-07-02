JSO releases picture of subject believed to be responsible for double shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a person they believe shot two victims Monday.
Around 1 a.m. Monday, officers were called to another report of a person shot at the 10700 block of Beach Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a man and a woman, with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said. Both victims were taken to the hospital.
Police said it appears that the man who was shot had gotten into a fight with an unknown man in the parking lot, during which there was an exchange of gunfire. The subject, a man in his mid-20s, left the scene in a white SUV, according to JSO.
On Friday, JSO released a picture of the person they believe carried out the shooting, as well as the white SUV he was seen driving.
Anyone with information on the subject's identity or the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.