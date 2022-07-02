JSO releases picture of subject believed to be responsible for double shooting

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. on Feb. 7 in the 10700 block of Beach Boulevard. Two people, a man and a woman, were wounded.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a person they believe shot two victims Monday.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, officers were called to another report of a person shot at the 10700 block of Beach Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a man and a woman, with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Police said it appears that the man who was shot had gotten into a fight with an unknown man in the parking lot, during which there was an exchange of gunfire. The subject, a man in his mid-20s, left the scene in a white SUV, according to JSO.

On Friday, JSO released a picture of the person they believe carried out the shooting, as well as the white SUV he was seen driving.