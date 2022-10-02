19-year-old Jacksonville woman hit by bullet while sitting in her car on Westside

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, told police she was sitting in her parked car possibly with a friend when a gunman fired a dozen rounds at the car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville teen is recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after she was shot while sitting in her car at a Westside apartment complex.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 1400 block of Manotak Point Drive around 10:36 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. The victim, a 19-year-old woman, told police she was sitting in her parked car possibly with a friend when a gunman fired a dozen rounds at the car.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, where an X-ray revealed she had been shot.

Right now, police do not have any suspect information nor any information on a motive. The JSO Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.