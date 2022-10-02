JSO investigating reports of person shot, robbed in San Marco

Police said the robbery and shooting took place at Philips Point Apartments, and the victim then walked to a nearby parking lot, where they were treated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a person being robbed and shot in the San Marco area.

It happened at 5:35 a.m. Thursday at 3500 Philips Highway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Officers were called to reports of someone with a gunshot wound.

An adult victim was taken to the hospital. The JSO Robbery Unit is handling the investigation.

Initially the person who reported the shooting said there were two gunshots heard, but police are still looking into that.

Police believe this was an isolated incident, with no threats to the public.

No suspect information is available at this time.