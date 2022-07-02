Jacksonville's violent weekend grows more deadly with 3 separate shootings overnight

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in the 9100 block of Baymeadows Road Sunday night. Three others were shot in two other shootings overnight.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead and three other adults are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds from three separate shootings on Jacksonville's Southside overnight.

That brings the total number of shootings across Jacksonville from Saturday evening to 1 a.m. Monday to eight.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers were called to reports of a person shot in the 9100 block of Baymeadows Road at 6:48 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to JSO. Detectives from the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are handling the investigation.

Detectives are interviewing a couple of witnesses who were at the scene when the shooting happened, JSO said.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, officers were called to another report of a person shot at the 10700 block of Beach Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a man and a woman, with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Police say so far it appears that the man who was shot had gotten into a fight with an unknown man in the parking lot, during which there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect, a man in his mid-20s, left the scene in a white SUV, according to JSO.

Crime Scene Unit and Violent Crimes detectives are on the scene conducting the investigation, JSO said.

Sunday night around 10 p.m., police were called to the 1600 block of East Road for another report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was sitting in his car when two other men approached, attempting to commit a robbery, police said. The victim was shot at least once and taken to the hospital.

The suspects fled the scene. Crime Scene Unit and Robbery detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on any of these three shooting incidents is asked to contact JSO by calling the non-emergency number, 904-630-0500, or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and qualify for a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.