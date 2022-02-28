JSO arrests suspect in Moncrief Park area shooting

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Terry Lamar Jackson, 36, is charged with attempted murder for a shooting that happened Saturday on West 25th Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a 36-year-old man for a shooting that happened Saturday night in the Moncrief Park area.

Police arrested Terry Lamar Jackson and charged him with attempted murder.

According to JSO, the shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 25th Street.

The arrest report for Jackson says the victim was watching television in his backyard when he heard a commotion near his shed. The victim told police as he went to investigate, a man started to run at him.

JSO says the man, who police later identified as Jackson, ultimately shot the victim. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

According to the arrest report, detectives talked to two witnesses who both reported they saw a man go into the backyard and run out of it. One of the witnesses also told police she heard five or six shots.

Jackson was apprehended in the 1400 block of West 25th Street and both witnesses identified him as the man they saw running from yard, the report says.