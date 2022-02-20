JSO investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex near Downtown Jacksonville

If you have information on the shooting, you are urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex near downtown.

According to JSO, officers responded to a shooting call at Downtown East Apartments on Franklin Street at about 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his late 30s unresponsive in the complex's parking lot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by JFRD. He will be taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy, JSO said.

JSO did not release any details about possible suspects. The shooting remains under investigation.