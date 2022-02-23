Man in serious condition after being shot multiple times in North Jacksonville

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is in serious condition after a shooting in the Sherwood Forest area Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says around 3 p.m. they responded to the 9500 block of Priorri Avenue in reference to a person shot.

When they arrived, JSO says officers found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he is in currently in serious condition.

When asked about the possibility of vehicle involvement, JSO said they are still working to learn more.