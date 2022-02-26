2 arrested in 2021 deadly shooting of Flagler County man

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says the victim and two suspects were hoping to ripoff a drug deal, which led to a shootout.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects in a deadly shooting in December that stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong.

According to FCSO, Kwentel Moultrie, 23, and Taylor Manjarres, 20, are both charged with 2nd degree murder and burglary of a dwelling while armed in the death of 23-year-old Zaire Roberts.

The sheriff's office says Roberts, Moultrie and Manjarres were involved in a drug deal on Regent Lane on Dec. 29, 2021. The trio planned to ripoff the drug dealer who lived at the home.

While Moultrie and Roberts hid outside, Manjarres distracted him. After, Roberts and Moultrie came inside armed, the sheriff's office says. The drug dealer confronted Roberts, who shot the dealer twice. The dealer returned fire in self-defense and killed him.

The drug dealer's injuries were not life-threatening.

According to the sheriff's office, Moultrie and Manjarres fled the scene in a car.

“This was a difficult case made more difficult because the home invasion victim was not immediately forthcoming and detectives had to use all investigative means at their disposal to solve this case.” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This crime occurred because the victim was a drug dealer. Because if he was not selling drugs, this crime likely would not have occurred. But, sometimes in law enforcement, you have to work with the devil to get the other devils involved in a crime.”

Over seven weeks, detectives worked to interview witnesses, review hours of surveillance video, serve more than 20 search warrants and complete more than 15 preservation orders on social media accounts, electronic accounts and mobile devices.

“Our entire team and agency partners did a great job in solving this homicide and locating and arresting the suspects. Long hours and round-the-clock investigative work helped bring this to a close,” Sheriff Staly said. “These cases can be complicated and take time to solve. But I know the dedication of our team and our Agency’s capability and knew we would solve this case. I thank them for their incredible work getting these violent offenders out of our communities and into our jail.”

The sheriff's office received help from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the State Attorney's Office, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and others.

According to FCSO, Moultrie has a long criminal history that includes assault, robbery and sex crimes.