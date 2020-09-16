Jacksonville woman arrested, charged with child neglect after leaving kids alone at hotel

Jacksonville police said the children were wandering around the parking lot. Police located them in a room and called their mom who returned over an hour later.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville woman was arrested Sunday on felony charges of child neglect, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

During the early morning hours, police were called out to a Motel 6 at 8285 Philips Highway in regard to the victim(s) wandering around in the parking lot.

Police knocked on every door of the motel and came across room 162, which had its door left ajar.

JSO eventually came into contact with Talaysha Witcher, 20, via phone around 4:15 a.m. According to the report, Witcher was not at the motel and returned around 5:35 a.m. She was taken into custody without incident.

Specific details about this case weren't made known to the public for the police report is heavily redacted due to Marsy's Law. However, the report states there are two victims.