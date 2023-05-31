Police: One dead after Hillcrest area shooting, two suspects on the run

Around 1:06 a.m., police officers arrived to the 1200 block of Lane Avenue South where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting, early on Wednesday morning in the Hillcrest area. Around 1:06 a.m., police officers arrived to the 1200 block of Lane Avenue South where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to JSO.

Investigators believe a fight between the victim and two other men lead to the shooting. The two men then drove northbound away from the scene in a dark colored sedan, police said.