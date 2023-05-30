Man charged with murder in connection to shooting near Clara White Mission

Quincy Cromer, 35, was arrested on charges of murder in connection to a shooting that took place on West Ashley Street Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man in reference to the reported shooting in downtown Jacksonville Monday.

Quincy Cromer, 35, is facing charges of murdering an adult man believed to be in his late-30s or early 40s, according to Jacksonville police.

On Monday, patrol officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 600 block of West Ashley Street near the Clara White Mission establishment. No workers or clients associated with the mission were injured in this incident.