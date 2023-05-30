x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man charged with murder in connection to shooting near Clara White Mission

Quincy Cromer, 35, was arrested on charges of murder in connection to a shooting that took place on West Ashley Street Monday.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Quincy Cromer, 35, is charged for murder in a shooting Monday that took place near Clara White Mission

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man in reference to the reported shooting in downtown Jacksonville Monday.

Quincy Cromer, 35, is facing charges of murdering an adult man believed to be in his late-30s or early 40s, according to Jacksonville police.

On Monday, patrol officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 600 block of West Ashley Street near the Clara White Mission establishment. No workers or clients associated with the mission were injured in this incident. 

Upon officers' arrival, they found an unresponsive man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man caught by police after chase, arrested for carjacking

Before You Leave, Check This Out