Murdered Jacksonville teen's story featured on new UK crime show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The story of a 17-year-old boy murdered at a Jacksonville gas station following an argument over loud music will be shared across the world Thursday.

A new UK-based crime program hosted by actress Vivica Fox takes an in-depth look at the November 2012 shooting death of Jordan Davis.

Jordan's father, who fought hard to put his son's murderer behind bars, says there are interviews in this program even he had never seen. The program called "The Interrogation Room," airs on the streaming app called Film Rise.

"People are going to see something that they didn't see before," said Ron Davis, Jordan's father.

One part Davis had to grapple with was he feels the person who killed his son didn't think he did anything wrong in shooting him. A jury found 45-year-old Michael Dunn guilty of murder in 2014 and he is serving a life sentence. Authorities say the shooting stemmed from an argument over loud music.

"He was in shock," Davis said about an interrogation room interview with Dunn. "He was actually in, so I hadn't seen that, he was actually in shock. He thought that this was his opportunity to shoot into a car full of kids, 10 bullets, because they talked back to him. And he still, in his mind, thought through the whole process, 'I'm okay to do this. I feel threatened. I feel threatened because they talked back to me.' And this is where we are with guns in America."

Davis hopes viewers of The Interrogation Room see the big-picture problems of gun violence in America. He brings up Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager who was shot last month by a white man after reportedly going to the wrong address to pick up his siblings.

"Everybody's saying, 'Well if I don't get a gun then I'm going to be a victim,'" Davis said. "We want to bring out that every time you're in a situation, it doesn't call for a gun. It doesn't call for you to shoot and kill people."

Davis also hopes viewers of the new program see that criminals will not get away.

"It's very, very intense and I just like the way the interrogators and the detectives go about their business of making sure that we got justice for Jordan," Davis said. "And we did get justice for Jordan."