'I hate him': Mother of slain Jacksonville hairstylist has outburst during accused killer's arraignment

Keith Keglar, 20, is accused of murder in connection to the death of Tevin Robinson. Keglar was arraigned Wednesday on murder charge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man says he is not guilty in the death of a local hairstylist, and the victim's mother had to be removed from court following an outburst at the hearing.

Keith Keglar, 20, made his arraignment appearance in court Wednesday. Keglar faces a murder charge in connection to the death of Tevin Robinson.

Ronbinson's mother, Meka Robinson, was escorted out of the courtroom with her victim's advocate after she yelled, "I hate him" in the courtroom.

Robinson was killed in January 2022 in a Dunn Avenue plaza. Police said Robinson was found unresponsive by a security guard.

Robinson had suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to police. He died at the hospital.

Robinson was a popular hairstylist known as 'Duval Princess.' His mother showed up to Wednesday's court date with her family wearing shirts with her son's photo on the front. She said she wants Keglar to see the family at each court date.

Judge Tatiana Salvador asked the defense attorney to stop speaking for a brief moment as Meka Robinson was escorted out of court.

Robinson said she didn't realize she would react that way but said, "I want him to know that we stand for my son, and you had no right to do what you did."