Violent Crimes: Teen, man killed in separate Jacksonville shootings Saturday, suspect charged with murder in January incident

On Saturday, a teen was found dead in a Westside apartment, a man was found dead in a car on Collins Road and JSO arrested a suspect in a January shooting death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police homicide investigators were off to a busy start Saturday morning. After getting calls at 5 a.m. about gunfire in the 6300 block of Collins Road, officers found a man shot to death in a vehicle about three hours later.

Police said they found the man unresponsive in a car at 6371 Collins Road which is the Kingsley Apartment Complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the name of the victim and no arrests were made.

Homicide investigators then found themselves at another apartment complex. There, they found a juvenile shot to death in one of the units at Addison Landing Apartments on 103rd Street.

Police were called to the scene and detained several people in an apartment where they found the teen dead. While officers were on the scene, they received another call at a different location where they located a person who said "he shot someone and wanted to turn himself in," police said.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

Also on Saturday, police did give the name of someone they arrested for a Jan. 8 shooting death. Keith Keglar Jr., 20, has been charged with murder in a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Dunn Avenue on that date.